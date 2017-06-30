Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke postpone fireworks

The threat of inclement weather has forced several cities to postpone their fireworks shows.

Friday's event at Holyoke Community College has been rescheduled for next Friday, July 7.

Two shows for Saturday - in Westfield and Chicopee - will now be held Sunday, July 2.

You can CLICK HERE to check out an updated list of local fireworks events.

