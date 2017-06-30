Easthampton PD seek to identify retail theft suspect

Easthampton police are looking to see if the public can help in identifying a man who they say stole from a local retail store.

According to a post on the Easthampton Police Department's Facebook page, the man in the surveillance camera footage allegedly stole over $250 in merchandise.

Police say this happened in the morning hours on Friday, June 30. Further information on where this happened and the exact time was not provided.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Officer Rick Rogalski at 413 527-1212 extension 1039, or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.