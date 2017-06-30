Pond at Robinson State Park closed to swimming

With a summer sizzle this holiday weekend, many people will be looking to take a dip in the water.

However, a popular pond in Agawam is closed today because of water contamination.

The muggy weather makes for a perfect day to cool down with an afternoon of swimming, but the sandy beach is empty Friday at Robinson State Park in Agawam.

The state told Western Mass News that testing showed the water was unsafe for swimming. Testing showed high levels of bacteria.



Officials test the water to make sure it is safe for swimmers. When the test shows signs of bacteria, they continue to test more regularly to get to the root of the problem.



There are several reasons why an increase in bacteria occur including stormwater runoff, vomiting, or fecal accidents by swimmers, or animal waste falling in the water.



It's unclear when the pond will reopen. It all depends on what tests show moving forward.

