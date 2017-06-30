Friday marks last day for Monte Carlo in West Springfield

It was a bittersweet day at the Monte Carlo restaurant in West Springfield.

After being in business for 83 years, the restaurant will serve its last meals. They're closing, for good, at the end of the day today.

Doreen Durocher has been serving Monte Carlo's famous chicken francese or marsala for 20 years.

"It's been a lifetime of good memories and still is good memories," Durocher explained.

Durocher told Western Mass News that the restaurant has become a second home - from the food to the staff - and she's going to miss coming to work.

"We've all been here for many many years. We spend holidays together because we work every day, we spend lunches and customers became family to us," Durocher noted.

The Monte Carlo is closing after more than 80 years in business. The Pugliano family said that it's time for a change three generations later, but the memories they've made with customers and the community are priceless.

"I couldn't say enough. Many, many, many thanks and so many have returned this month, even though they've been in other parts of the state and have brought back memories," said Fred Pugliano.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt declared June 30 as 'Monte Carlo Day' in West Springfield. He presented the Pugliano family with a proclamation.

"Everyone stays, nobody leaves, and when you find a good place to work, you stay and we all stayed," Durocher explained.

As the customers and employees said goodbye, they will never forget the memories and the big plates of food, leaving them full.

