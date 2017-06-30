Preparations, inspectors help ensure safe fireworks displays

Severe weather in the forecast is putting a damper on firework shows this weekend as the list of postponements continues to grow.

Organizing a display takes incredible manpower and strategy from local inspectors.



That crack and pop is one of the sure signs of our nation's holiday.

"I have a party over at my house and we watch fireworks from the pool. I cut down 35 trees, so i could do that," said Bill Skinner of Chicopee.

It just wouldn't be the same without watching a fireworks show in July, but cities and towns take special care to prepare for a show of this caliber.



"We have trainings. We actually just came back from fireworks training...specifically what to look for, what we have to check," said Holyoke Fire Lt. Maria Pelchar.

The state assists with inspecting 64 percent of all the state's fireworks shows. It's a role they have taken on since 1999.

However, fire departments are the ones who say whether or not it's safe to launch.

"We check the racks for distance, stability, even the angling of them," Pelchar added.

Pelchar told Western Mass News that there are several crews on scene from the moment the fireworks arrive until the display is over.

"There's a reason that there are so many rules and things we have to follow. Behind the scenes is just the preparation from the fire department," Pelchar explained.



Holyoke stations several firefighters manned with hoses to monitor the display from on top of nearby buildings.

If anything should catch fire. they will be ready.

"You might see the big red fire truck out front, but like I said, we have guys on top of the buildings with hoses ready to go, we have a crew of ten or twelve," Pelchar said.



The morning after the show, fire prevention officers go out to the field to look for shells to ensure there is no danger.

If a civilian spots one, they are asked to call 911.

While there is a lot to prepare for, everyone agrees that the celebration is worth it.

"We look forward to just be together in unity//i think everybody loves the fireworks," said Nilka Ortiz with Holyoke's fireworks committee.

