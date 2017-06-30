Man sentenced in 2015 Springfield shooting on State Street - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Man sentenced in 2015 Springfield shooting on State Street

Following a shooting from August 2015 in Springfield, the Hampden DA’s office has announced the guilty verdict of Swanie Burnett.

Springfield Police responded to the intersection of State Street and Colonial Avenue on August 20, 2015 after reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arriving on scene, a victim was found with gunshot wounds to his leg and torso.

After administering first aid, officers rushed the victim to Baystate Medical for treatment.

Burnett was found guilty of the shooting on State Street and faces the following charges:

  • Carrying a Firearm Without a License
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Armed Assault to Murder
  • Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon Serious Bodily Injury
  • Carrying a Firearm Without a License
  • Possession of a Loaded Sawed-Off Shotgun
  • Deface of Property

The court has sentenced him to 10-12 years in state prison.

