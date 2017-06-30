Man sentenced in 2015 Springfield shooting on State Street

Following a shooting from August 2015 in Springfield, the Hampden DA’s office has announced the guilty verdict of Swanie Burnett.

Springfield Police responded to the intersection of State Street and Colonial Avenue on August 20, 2015 after reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arriving on scene, a victim was found with gunshot wounds to his leg and torso.

After administering first aid, officers rushed the victim to Baystate Medical for treatment.

Burnett was found guilty of the shooting on State Street and faces the following charges:

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Armed Assault to Murder

Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon Serious Bodily Injury

Possession of a Loaded Sawed-Off Shotgun

Deface of Property

The court has sentenced him to 10-12 years in state prison.

