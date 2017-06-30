Volunteer coach for Amherst Regional High charged with rape

A volunteer coach for Amherst Regional High School's varsity basketball team has been arraigned on charges that include rape of a child and posing a child in the nude.

This week, the principal of the school where Anthony Florio taught cut ties with the former coach.

Florio is currently being held at the Hampshire County jail after being arraigned on charges of aggravated rape of a child with a 10 year age difference and several counts of posing a child in the nude.

In court documents, Amherst Police said Florio was known to them because he was a volunteer coach for the boys varsity team at Amherst Regional High School and that he often hung out with the young people that he once coached

However, Florio is no longer a coach with the school.

On Friday, Western Mass News obtained a copy of the message sent home to parents by Amherst Regional High School Principal Mark Jackson.

Jackson said that "Anthony Florio has been a volunteer coach with our boys varsity basketball team for the past two years and that he was CORI'ed before assuming his position with us."

Jackson went on to explain, "However, effective today, we have separated ourselves from him. He will no longer have a role with the team, nor will he be allowed in any of the district schools or on district property."

Court documents revealed that the victim under 16 said that she met Florio at a party with underage students in the fall of 2016.

Following their meeting, police said that Florio groomed the victim, asking her to keep their relationship secret and giving her a cell phone to contact him with.

After a neighbor reported seeing a car connected to Florio at the victim's home while she was there alone, the neighbor reported the car to the mother and police ran the plates of the car, which belonged to Florio's father, Anthony Florio Sr.

Police later seized the cell phone, which contained texts regarding the meet up in his car in April and also showed sexual text messages exchanged between the two.

The victim later told police that Florio had access to her social media accounts like Snapchat and Kik.

Detectives later found four photos after Florio reportedly asked for pictures from the victim.

If Florio is let out on bail which for the most recent charges, which was set $25,000, he would need to wear a GPS monitoring device and keep away from the victim's home and school.

The next time this case will be discussed in court will be July 27.

