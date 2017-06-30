'Green Monster Bus' returns to Western Mass.

Several weeks ago, graduates - fresh out of college - hit the road in a green bus to raise money for the David Ortiz Children's Foundation.

The 'Green Monster Bus' has been all around the the United States and it has the stickers to prove it.

"We all loved Nashville, had a great time in Houston," said Dillon Cecchi.

However, the road trip had a purpose to raise money for the David Ortiz Foundation, which helps children in New England and the Dominican Republic have access to life-saving surgeries - ones that they otherwise might not be able to afford.

"The original goal was $10,000 for 10,000 miles. Right now, we're sitting at $5,200." said Jesse Jergensen.

At many of the stops, they received donations

"We had one little boy, kind of walked up on the bus and he came up with four dollars and he was like 'I want to give you this to donate, that was kind of a cool moment," said Lucas Giusfo.

Despite spending the time it takes to drive 10,000 miles in a bit of a small space, the guys said that their friendship is stronger than ever, even though there were some mechanical issues that they had to deal with.

"The rear tires...the lug-nuts started spinning off when we were really far up in one of the parks. We did an oil change in northern California...in a parking lot," Giusfo added.

Even though the bus is parked back in this backyard, the guys said that it's ready for another adventure.

"We're looking to sell it. Hopefully, we can find a group of kids looking to do something similar," Cecchi explained.

The guys said that they'll keep the donation link posted for the next few weeks in hopes of getting closer to their goal of $10,000 for 10,000 miles. You can find the link to donate by CLICKING HERE.

