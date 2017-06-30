Mass. State Police catch B&E suspect on multi-town chase

Mass. State Police responded the area of 91 South in Greenfield today around 12 p.m. following reports of a pursuit of a vehicle by Bernardston Police.

It was said that a suspect vehicle, reported as a red 2000 Ford Taurus with Connecticut plates, was connected to a series of breaking and entering crimes in Bernardston.

The vehicle was said to have fled down Routes 5 and 10 from Bernardston to Greenfield on Route 91 South, which is where Mass. State troopers began their pursuit.

The vehicle was tracked exiting into Deerfield, and eventually traveling through Whately and Hatfield.

At this point, Troopers from other MSP barracks and units, the Northampton Barracks, K-9 units, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and a MSP Air Wing responded to the pursuit.

The vehicle in pursuit finally crashed south of Exit 20 in Northampton, colliding into two other vehicles causing minor damage.

It then turned into the median and was unable to continue travel.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended and placed into custody.

He was turned over to Bernardston Police to be booked.

The suspect was identified to be Louis Mims, 57 of Hartford.

No officers or drivers were injured during the pursuit.

