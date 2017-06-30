Severe weather warnings prompts postponement of local fireworks

It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without fireworks, but many communities in Western Mass have postponed their shows because of the threat of severe weather, including Greenfield.

Fortunately, people we spoke with said they aren't letting anything ruin their holiday weekend.

10-year-old Adrian Gilbert said that she loves the Fourth of July weekend.

It's usually a weekend filled with barbeques, good company, and fireworks, but this year the Grant family is doing something different on Saturday.

Severe weather made its way through western Mass.

Powerful winds, rain, and lighting knocked down trees and flooded streets.

“It’s been up and down and raining a lot, which is unlike this time of year, so it’s been challenging having outdoor time with the kids,” said Lori Grant.

And with the inclement weather possibly returning Saturday, a few communities in western Mass. decided to reschedule their fireworks shows.

Chicopee, Greenfield, and Westfield have all pushed theirs to Sunday.

Luckily, most of us are refusing to let the rain ruin our fun.

Instead, many folks. just like Abby Gilbert, said that they'll just move the party indoors.

