Showers/thunderstorms possible today. Some storms could be strong to severe

With the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms once again this afternoon and evening we have declared today to be a First Warning Weather Day.

We have nearly a carbon copy of yesterday again today with a mainly dry start, then another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We will once again face a threat for isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and/or an isolated, weak tornado. Storms will taper off from west to east around midnight. It will be a warm and humid day with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front will be off to our east by Sunday morning, allowing for a westerly breeze and dry weather. We won't be cooler though, and with a lot of sunshine on tap, temperatures should top out in the upper 80s to around 90 with a slow drop in dew point.

We begin next week cooler and drier with a comfy start Monday morning, then a nice, summer afternoon with highs back into the mid-80s. A second cold front will pass through in the evening with a stray shower, but most will just see some patchy clouds.

High pressure builds into New England for the 4th of July, bringing sunshine and seasonably warm temps! We will cool nicely as the sun sets, so maybe grab a long-sleeve tee for fireworks. Our next weather system will bring more clouds Wednesday and scattered showers and storms Thursday.

