Western Mass Brews: White Lion Wednesdays

Welcome back for this week’s Western Mass Brews! On this trip we don't have to go far from downtown Springfield, as each week a different spot in downtown becomes an outdoor beer garden as a part of White Lion Wednesdays.



Raymond Barry, founding president of White Lion Brewing Company, told Western Mass News, “It’s a great part of the week. You are halfway through and you have a pit stop in the middle of the week at White Lion Wednesday.”



Hundreds pack this outdoor party which changes venues each week.



“Folks come out to socialize mix and mingle enjoy local beer and other libations,” Raymond explains.



There are fun games...



“You’ve got food, entertainment and folks just having a good time,” he adds.



And of course beer provided by White Lion Brewing Company.



“We have the full portfolio we have our golden cream ale it’s very light and very refreshing. The red ale for those who like a bit of a malt finish. We have a brand new for the first time in a can session IPA. It’s taken on a calling of it’s own. And we also have our signature beer, our pale ale,” Raymond tells us.



And in the coming weeks they will be bringing back a beer that was brewed to commemorate the grand reopening of Union Station, a cranberry whit.



“We will be bringing that back in about a week in a half,” he notes.



The brewery which opened back in 2014, is Springfield’s only beer brand ... one that they hope to make permanent in the city.



“We have plans to open a brick and mortar soon. Where we can then extend these types of events,” says Raymond.



White Lion Wednesdays are also made possible with help from Berkshire Bank and Springfield BID, and give people a reason to stick around after work or make the trip downtown.



"Springfield is my home. It’s a great city. A lot of great bones I think it’s on the brink of a true renaissance and there are a lot of moving parts but we are happy to be a part of the story,” Raymond tells Western Mass News.



If you missed last week’s event don’t panic, White Lion Wednesdays run from now until August. Click here for all the details!

