Rollover crash in Wales leaves 2 seriously injured

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Wales late Saturday morning.

State Police Trooper Sgt. Prussman confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to the intersection of Stafford Holland Road and Union Road at 11:20 a.m.

A Mitsubishi Outlander that was driven by a 57-year-old woman from Southbridge struck a Saturn Ion driven by a 36-year-old woman.

The impact caused the Ion to go down an embankment and into a stream. As for the Outlander, it rolled over several times and came to a stop at a pole.

State police Trooper Dustin Fitch said both drivers were taken to the hospital with "serious, but non-life threatening injuries."

The accident scene was cleared by 1:05 p.m.

