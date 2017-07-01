Rollover crash reported in Wales

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Wales late Saturday morning.

State Police Trooper Sgt. Prussman confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to the scene at 11:30 a.m.

This was a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Stafford Holland Road and Union Rd., we're told.

"One of the vehicles was rolled over or partially rolled," Sgt. Prussman confirmed with us.

No word yet if there were any injuries.

State Police from the Sturbridge barracks, along with an EMS crew, and first responders from Holland, were all called in.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we'll provide an update.

