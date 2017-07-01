Cocaine, weapons discovered in Springfield drug raid, police say

Two Springfield residents are under arrest on drug and firearm charges following a police raid at an apartment on Bancroft Street.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney the raid stemmed from an investigation by Detective Eddie Kalish.

"The investigation and the subsequent raid resulted in the arrests of the following two drug dealers from 46 Bancroft St.," said Delaney.

Those alleged "drug dealers" have been identified as Abimael Figeroa, 36, and Jessica Gonzalez, 46. Both have been charged with Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm Without a License (2 counts), Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, (2 counts), Improper Storage of a Firearm (2 counts), Possession of Ammo, and Receiving stolen handgun over $250.00.

The North End C-3 Unit assisted in the raid.

"Detectives recovered 25 rocks of crack cocaine, $ 2,309.00 US currency," noted Delaney, "Also recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm MP9 which was reported stolen from Springfield on May 5th 2015 and a Torino bolt action rifle."

Additionally, police say they seized 69 32 caliber rounds, as well as 13 rounds of 45 caliber ammo, and 8 rounds of 9mm ammo.

Both Figeroa and Gonzalez are being held on bail. They're expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.