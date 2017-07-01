Volunteers help restore vandalized playground at Wilbraham Children's Museum

It was around three weeks ago when the playground at the Wilbraham Children's Museum was vandalized.

Since then, the playground has been closed until a group of volunteers came together and lent a helping hand to bring the playground back to life.

On June 12, the brand new pavilion at the museum was vandalized which was built in order to give kids a place to beat the heat and find some shade.

Volunteers and a local realty and construction company arrived bright and early Saturday morning to lay mulch, hammer in some nails and remove the trash and clutter that was left behind.

"It's unfortunate where it had to come from a tough spot where the playground was closed for a number of weeks. Now everyone is teaming up and we remember how important it is to have our kids have a safe fun place to play," said Volunteer Amanda Edgar.

The museum also provided hand sanitizer, paper towels, toilet paper and trash bags to keep the playground clean for all to enjoy.

Elizabeth Hanks said she was very happy to donate her time for a great cause to a museum that shares some of her childhood memories.

"We have been coming here since my son was little, he's almost 4. But I have been coming to this museum, my mom used to take us here 30 years ago," Hanks said.



The result from Saturday's cleanup will kick off the re-opening of the playground on Sunday.

Lisa Chapline released a statement to Western Mass News that said:

Thanks to the amazing show of volunteers who showed up ready to work today, and the efforts of Roger Roberge of RR & Co Realty and Construction, the park is ready to open, and will soon have a completed shade pavilion. We are in incredibly greatful for everyone's help. Park hours are 9 am - 7 pm and will be open tomorrow.

The Wilbraham Police Department is still searching for whoever is responsible for vandalizing the playground. Anyone with information is asked to contact them by calling 413-596-3837.

