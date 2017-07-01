Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Sunny and very warm tomorrow

We have the chance for a shower or storm through late this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy during the overnight. It will remain mild and muggy with lows dropping back into the middle and upper 60s.

A cold front will be off to our east by Sunday morning, allowing for a westerly breeze and dry weather. We won't be cooler though, and with a lot of sunshine on tap, temperatures should top out in the upper 80s to around 90 with a slow drop in dew point.

We begin next week cooler and drier with a comfy start Monday morning, then a nice, summer afternoon with highs back into the mid-80s. A second cold front will pass through in the evening with a stray shower, but most will just see some patchy clouds.

High pressure builds into New England for the 4th of July, bringing sunshine and seasonably warm temps! We will cool nicely as the sun sets, so maybe grab a long-sleeve tee for fireworks. Our next weather system will bring more clouds Wednesday and scattered showers and storms Thursday.

