4 charged with armed robbery following altercation at Chicopee pizza restaurant

A group of men were charged with armed robbery after Chicopee police responded to an initial disturbance call at a pizza restaurant.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News four men from Springfield entered Pizza Express on East Street around 6:50 p.m. on Friday.

Wilk said 18-year-old Antonio Vega is a former employee at the restaurant. According to Wilk, Vega began to demand money in which he thought was owed to him and also stole an iPhone from the owner.

The group was told to leave by the owner in which they did, but came back and tried to enter from a back door.

Moments later Mr. Vega came back and “began yelling and screaming and waving the knife around,” according to witnesses.

When police arrived, they saw three suspects standing outside and Vega was inside at the front counter.

The employees seemed to be “nervous and scared.” The responding officer ordered Vega to show his hands and he was escorted outside.

Police charged each suspect with armed robbery and Vega with armed robbery and larceny over $250.

Antonio Vega, 18

Trevon Alexander, 18

Issaih Jackson, 19

Curtis Coombs, 18

Each suspect was bailed on personal recognizance plus a $40 clerks fee.

