Grease fire temporarily closes Springfield McDonalds

The McDonalds on 2329 Main Street in Springfield will be closed until the fry-o-later is repaired.

According to Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department, a grease fire broke out around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Employees and police tried to put the fire out and maintained it until firefighters arrived.

The Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames but it did cause $10,000 in damage. Luckily, no one was hurt.

An employee for that McDonalds said they will be back open on Sunday.

