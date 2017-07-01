State police find over 400 bags of heroin during traffic stop in Charlton

A 36-year-old man from Maine is facing several drug charges after he was pulled over in Charlton Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police said a Trooper from the Sturbridge barracks stopped a Buick Roadmaster that was traveling on Route 20.

The trooper ran the car’s registration plates and discovered they belonged to a different car.

After further investigation, State police said the man from Patten, Maine was in possession of 410 bags of suspected heroin and 1 suspected bag of cocaine.

The suspect was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking heroin and possession of crack cocaine and other offenses.

