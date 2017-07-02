Millions of drivers are hitting the roads this holiday weekend

The holiday weekend has begun for many, but some still have to hit the road. Which means you’ll probably be running into traffic at some point.

What can travelers expect?

AAA released some pretty staggering numbers before this holiday weekend. They say over 44 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles the July 4th weekend.

As of Friday at noon, the MassDOT suspended all construction until Wednesday July 5th. It's one of the steps they’ve taken to help keep the flow of traffic going at a steady pace.

One other factor for the record breaking number of travelers is gas prices. The U.S. Energy Administration says that the average gallon of gas is $2.29.

Some other important July 4th travel notes include the MBTA service will be free after 930 p.m.

All buses, subways, and trackless trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule. The RMV will be closed, and the MassDOT is also reminding travelers that the fine for littering runs up to $5,500 ...and that's just for a first offense.

AAA is also sending out a reminder to check your cars. They say this weekend they’ll help upwards of 300,000 drivers.

