Mostly sunny, very warm but becoming less humid this afternoon

It's a humid start out there this morning but dew points will begin to fall later today as drier in works in. There is just the slight chance for a sprinkle this afternoon but many of us stay dry.

A cold front will be off to our east by later this morning, allowing for a westerly breeze and dry weather. We won't be cooler though, and with a lot of sunshine on tap, temperatures should top out in the upper 80s to around 90 with a slow drop in dew point. There is the slight chance for a sprinkle this afternoon but many locations will remain dry.

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and it will be a mild night with overnight lows dropping back into the lower 60s. We begin next week cooler and drier with a comfy start Monday morning, then a nice, summer afternoon with highs back into the mid-80s. A second cold front will pass through in the evening with a stray shower, but most will just see some patchy clouds.

High pressure builds into New England for the 4th of July, bringing sunshine and seasonably warm temps! We will cool nicely as the sun sets, so maybe grab a long-sleeve tee for fireworks. Our next weather system will bring more clouds Wednesday and scattered showers and storms Thursday and into Friday.

