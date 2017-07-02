Motorcyclist pays-it-forward at little girl's lemonade stand in - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Motorcyclist pays-it-forward at little girl's lemonade stand in Westfield

Paying it forward.  That's what one motorcyclist did just yesterday in Westfield at a little girl's lemonade stand.

8-year-old, Sarah Collins, set up her lemonade stand at the corner of Orange and Shepard Streets Saturday, July 1st.   

Her first customer of the day?  A man on a motorcycle.  He stopped, it was hot, and he was thirsty...for some refreshing lemonade. 

But when he went to dig around for 25 cents in change, he came up short.

"All he has is a twenty and we don't have change. It's a hot day. I suggest to my daughter we just give him a cup. He drinks it and starts to walk away...," explains her dad, Matthew Collins.

What happened next, made Sarah's day.

The motorcyclist dropped a $20 bill saying, "Here give some away on me."   

It was this moment of kindness and his decision to pay-it-forward that prompted Sarah's dad to let people know on Facebook they could come on by for a free lemonade ..."while supplies last!"

Matthew telling Western Mass News today that it was, "Just a nice man on a motorcycle hoping to make her day and he did."

Now the Facebook post to the 'We Love Westfield Community Forum' is getting hundreds of Likes. 

As of about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, more than 500 people have shown their support by 'Liking' the post. 

So what does Sarah plan to do with the money?

"She will donate the $28 dollars from the lemonade stand to the Westfield Animal Shelter next week," says dad. 

If you know who this motorcyclist is, let us know!   E-mail Western Mass News at tips@westernmassnews.com 

