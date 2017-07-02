Preparations underway for Star Spangled Springfield

Firework preparations are underway for Star Spangled Springfield.



The team is wiring hundreds of firing tubes on three flatbed trailers, which will then be connected to a specially designed panel.

Organizers tell Western Mass News you can expect a little bit of everything in the show.

The fireworks will be launched from the Memorial Bridge on Tuesday at 9:30 pm.

"It's all choreographed to music. It's going to be a great day, the weather is supposed to be perfect," said David Van Buskirk from Fireworks by Grucci.

Prior to the fireworks display, the 215th army band of the Massachusetts army national guard will perform a free concert in riverfront park starting at 7 pm.

