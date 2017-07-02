Dozens of kids join in on kids parade in Longmeadow

Dozens of kids are getting in the patriotic spirit in Longmeadow.



Nearly 30 kids joined today's parade on Wimbleton Drive, complete with red, white and blue decorated bikes.

We're told some of those who participated are military families, so the fourth of July holds special meaning to them.

"Last night they got altogether and decorated all their bikes and here we are....big turnout," said Jack Walker of Longmeadow.



This was the first kids parade, but organizers say they already plan on hosting it again next year.

