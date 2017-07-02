An evening shower possible. Another sunny and warm day tomorrow

side from just the slight chance for a shower this evening and tomorrow afternoon the rest of this holiday weekend is looking dry with comfortable levels of humidity. It will begin to turn more humid late this week.

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and it will be a mild night with overnight lows dropping back into the lower 60s. We begin next week cooler and drier with a comfy start Monday morning, then a nice, summer afternoon with highs back into the mid-80s. A second cold front will pass through in the evening with a stray shower, but most will just see some patchy clouds.

High pressure builds into New England for the 4th of July, bringing sunshine and seasonably warm temps! We will cool nicely as the sun sets, so maybe grab a long-sleeve tee for fireworks. Our next weather system will bring more clouds Wednesday and scattered showers and storms Thursday and into Friday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.