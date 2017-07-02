Search for missing swimmer in Orange

State police are currently searching for a missing 25 year old female in Orange.
Police say she jumped from the boat to swim to the dock in Lake Mattawa.
This happened around 7:30 Sunday.
There isn't any other information being released at this time.
Western Mass News has a crew heading over there now and will keep you posted on this developing story.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.