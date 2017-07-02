Search for missing swimmer in Orange

State police are currently searching for a missing 25 year old female in Orange.

Police say she jumped from the boat to swim to the dock in Lake Mattawa.

This happened around 7:30 Sunday.

There isn't any other information being released at this time.

Western Mass News has a crew heading over there now and will keep you posted on this developing story.

