Search for missing swimmer in Orange - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Search for missing swimmer in Orange

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

State police are currently searching for a missing 25 year old female in Orange.

Police say she jumped from the boat to swim to the dock in Lake Mattawa.

This happened around 7:30 Sunday.

There isn't any other information being released at this time. 

Western Mass News has a crew heading over there now and will keep you posted on this developing story.

