U.S. Army field band and soldiers' chorus performs at Forest Park

Today was a great day to get outside and enjoy some music from the U.S. Army field band and soldiers' chorus at Forest Park.

This is the oldest and largest of the u.s. army field band's performing components.

These two ensembles combine to present joint concerts on their national tours.

They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries.

Mayor Sarno says today was a great day to honor our service men and women.



