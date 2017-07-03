Typical July weather through Independence Day

A mainly dry cold front will be moving into the area today with patchy clouds. A spot shower is possible, but unlikely. Any showers that do develop would be short-lived. It will be a hot day across western Mass with temps climbing back into the mid and upper 80s on a westerly breeze.
Stay up-to-date on the latest weather conditions wherever you are this holiday weekend. Download the Western Mass News app today!
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.