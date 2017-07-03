Typical July weather through Independence Day

A mainly dry cold front will be moving into the area today with patchy clouds. A spot shower is possible, but unlikely. Any showers that do develop would be short-lived. It will be a hot day across western Mass with temps climbing back into the mid and upper 80s on a westerly breeze.

Behind a cold front, we are less humid going into this evening and tonight. Temps will be dropping into the mid-70s around 9pm, so we will feel a bit more comfortable for fireworks tonight. Overnight temps fall back to the 50s, which should allow a break in the AC!

A drier air mass will move in for Independence Day, allowing for low humidity and warm temps. Expect lots of sunshine too-a near perfect 4th of July! High pressure will build across southern New England Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more comfortable summer weather to the area.

Our pattern will begin to shift by Thursday as a few upper level disturbances head our way. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Thursday, but the best chances of wet weather arrive Friday and Saturday. Sunday is looking like a quiet weather day.

