Police search for break-in suspect near Easthampton rotary

Police converged at a downtown Easthampton building following a reported break-in. They've identified the suspect as Casey Brown from Lee and are actively looking for him.

Authorities say he lives on Laurel Street in Lee and is believed to be traveling in a white, 2014 Toyota Corolla with MA license plate #4CSD30.

Police say, "Do Not Approach Brown. If located contact your local police department ASAP."

Easthampton Police told Western Mass News earlier that a man with a crowbar broke into the Massage School building on Northampton Street around 8 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and waited for the suspect to surrender.

"Live surveillance video showed a male inside the business exiting the office. Officers arrived on scene and conducted a methodical search for the suspect," Easthampton Police explained on their Facebook page at about 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Our crew on-scene saw some of those officers armed with assault rifles and riot shields.

Nothing was found during a search of the building and the suspect, now identified as Brown, was able to escape from the building before police arrived.

Members of the Northampton Police Department assisted Easthampton Police at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

