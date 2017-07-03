Police search for Easthampton break-in suspect

Police are still on the lookout for a suspect wanted in an early morning break-in that brought out law enforcement in full tactical gear.

Investigators are searching for Casey Brown, the man who is suspected to have broken into a massage school Monday morning.

The big response was, in part, because the owner of the property was watching the entire criminal act unfold live on his phone with help of surveillance cameras he had installed.

The scene caused quite a commotion this morning

"All of a sudden, I see most of the Easthampton law enforcement coming to the area and I'm like oh something's happening," said Kevin Cadwallader.

Police, armed with riot shields and assault rifles, surrounded the massage school on Northampton Street in Easthampton where they were responding to a possible breaking and enter in progress.

"We sent everyone those on-duty at the time down here set up a perimeter," said Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander.

Along with their K-9 officer and Northampton Police's help, a perimeter was set up around the building.

Police were prepared for anything

"We waited into the keyholder - the owner of the building - got down here. We got here, we made entry, and methodically cleared the building. Turns out the suspect had gotten away in the time frame of us getting down here," Alexander explained.

The tactical response is typical for a situation where police didn't know what kind of weapon the suspect may have.

The assault rifles were a bit jarring for Cadwallader, but he said the police department was doing what they had to do

"Cops with guns, it's their job. They're doing a job, can't fault them for that," Cadwallader said.

Brown is believed to be in a 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Easthampton Police.

The case remains under investigation.

