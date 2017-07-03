Chicopee Police arrest shoplifting suspect

Investigators have located a man accused of shoplifting from a Chicopee store.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on the morning of Thursday, June 22, a male suspect went into Walmart on Memorial Drive and placed four televisions into a shopping cart.

Those televisions ranged in size from 32 inches to 50 inches.

"What he failed to do was stop at the registers and pay for them," Wilk added.

Police posted a surveillance picture to the department's Facebook page Monday morning and a few hours later, police arrested 30-year-old Deancy Williams of Springfield on charges of shoplifting and two counts of larceny over $250.

Wilk noted that Williams was arrested for the June 22 incident at Walmart, as well as another shoplifting incident that same day.

The case remains under investigation.

