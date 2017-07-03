Charges filed against mother of boy found wandering in Chicopee

Charges have been filed against the mother of a boy who was found wandering around in Chicopee late last month.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that a criminal complaint was recently filed against 34-year-old Misty Baldwin of Chicopee.

Wilk noted that on Monday, a show-cause hearing was held and during that proceeding, Baldwin was charged with reckless endangerment of a child, which is a felony.

In the early evening hours of June 24, police were called to the Family Dollar on Exchange Street for a report of a boy found wandering alone.

Store employees helped the boy as police arrived and efforts were made to locate his parents.

The boy's mother was located about three hours later.

Wilk added that detectives were able to use the camera system in the city's downtown area as part of the investigation. He explained that while reviewing that footage, detectives saw the boy running naked through the area and crossing Exchange Street in heavy traffic before he went into the store.

Baldwin is due back in court for arraignment on July 19.

