House fire in Springfield displaces 9 people

Multiple people have been displaced following a house fire in Springfield Monday afternoon.
Aid to the Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger, tells Western Mass News firefighters were called to the scene just after 12:30 p.m.
This was at 189-191 Dickinson Street.
The call that came into emergency personnel was for a fire in the second floor kitchen.
"Appears to have started as a stovetop fire," explained Leger.
As a result 9 people have been displaced.
"8 people from the second floor (2 adults, 6 kids) and 1 adult on the first floor," noted Leger.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist these families.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Leger estimates damage at under $50,000, most of it being on the second floor.
The fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.