House fire in Springfield displaces 9 people

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Multiple people have been displaced following a house fire in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Aid to the Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger, tells Western Mass News firefighters were called to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. 

This was at 189-191 Dickinson Street. 

The call that came into emergency personnel was for a fire in the second floor kitchen.

"Appears to have started as a stovetop fire," explained Leger.

As a result 9 people have been displaced.   

"8 people from the second floor (2 adults, 6 kids) and 1 adult on the first floor," noted Leger.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist these families. 

Luckily, no injuries were reported. 

Leger estimates damage at under $50,000, most of it being on the second floor.

The fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

