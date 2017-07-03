No gas at Charlton rest stop on westbound side of the Pike - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAVEL ALERT

No gas at Charlton rest stop on westbound side of the Pike

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo: Mass. State Police) (Photo: Mass. State Police)
CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Those traveling along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike are being alerted that one rest stop gas station is out of service.

Mass. State Police said that the fire suppression system at the gas station at the Charlton rest stop on the westbound side of the highway went off unexpectedly Monday.

There was no fire.  However, there is no fuel service at that station until the mess can be cleaned up and the fire suppression system can be recharged.

The next available gas station at a Pike service plaza is 28 miles west of Charlton in Ludlow

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.