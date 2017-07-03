No gas at Charlton rest stop on westbound side of the Pike

Those traveling along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike are being alerted that one rest stop gas station is out of service.

Mass. State Police said that the fire suppression system at the gas station at the Charlton rest stop on the westbound side of the highway went off unexpectedly Monday.

There was no fire. However, there is no fuel service at that station until the mess can be cleaned up and the fire suppression system can be recharged.

The next available gas station at a Pike service plaza is 28 miles west of Charlton in Ludlow

