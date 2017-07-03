Gas prices continue to drop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) -- Gas prices continue to fall in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular dropped by two cents this week, averaging $2.18 per gallon. This is the fifth straight week of decreases.

The average price this week is five cents below the national average of $2.23. The state was averaging $2.21 a year ago at this time.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.03 and as high as $2.41 per gallon.

AAA officials say the combination of tepid demand and increased gasoline and crude oil output continues to put "downward pressure" on gas prices.

