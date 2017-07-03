MA man arrested for allegedly driving 122 MPH

A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour on a state highway.

Mass. State Police said that around 8:40 a.m. Sunday, a trooper on-patrol along Interstate 495 in Hopkinton saw a BMW 750LI sedan traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper, who was in the median south of Exit 21A, "captured the vehicle’s speed with his LIDAR gun at 122 mph in the posted 65 mph zone," State Police said in a statement.

The trooper pulled out onto the northbound side of 495, where he reportedly saw the sedan continuing to move at a high rate of speed and being driven aggressively.

State Police added that the trooper followed the BMW without alerting that driver he was trying to catch up to him because it was feared that "if the suspect was alerted, he would try to flee and drive even more recklessly."

The driver of the sedan, identified as 22-year-old Plutarco Castellanos of Holden, was eventually slowed down by traffic that was entering a construction zone. At that time, the trooper was able to catch up to the car, activate his lights and siren, and pull the car over before Exit 25 in Marlborough.

The trooper approached the car, got Castellanos out of the vehicle, handcuffed him, and placed him under arrest.

Castellanos is facing several charges including operating negligently to endanger, marked lanes violation, failure to signal, and speeding. He released by a bail clerk on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in Framingham District Court.

State Police noted that the department filed an immediate threat notification with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

