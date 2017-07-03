Final preps underway for Tuesday's Star Spangled Springfield

Each year, Springfield's Star Spangled fireworks show puts on a patriotic display for thousands who travel from across western Massachusetts to see it.

The fireworks show on Tuesday goes on for about 20 minutes, but the prep work for the big event lasts for several days.

Each Fourth of July, Star Spangled Springfield lights up the city skyline.



"I love fireworks! I just love them," said Gretchen Stibolt of Springfield.



Dressed in red white and blue, Stibolt is ready for tomorrow's show.



"I think it's wonderful. I just hope it's peaceful," Stibolt added.



Judy Matt with the Spirit of Springfield told us that they've been working around the clock to get ready for Tuesday's event.



"The 20 plus years the Spirit of Springfield has been doing this event, we have never had one incident," Matt explained.



Before the fireworks, the 215th Army Band will play at Riverfront Park and the 104th Fighter Wing will do a flyover of the park.

Of course, the fireworks will be just a big and bold as the year before.



"We have the Grucci's on the bridge with the help of Springfield DPW, fire, emergency preparedness, so many people making this a safe holiday," Matt added.



However, you'll want to leave these at home: bikes, skateboards, alcohol, drones, and pets.



Without a breakdown lane, State Police will be cracking down on drivers who try to stop and catch the show from the highway and also be on the lookout for those walking on ramps to see the display.

The Memorial Bridge will be closed off to traffic at 11:30 p.m. Monday, so the crews with Grucci Fireworks can start their set up.

The fireworks show will start to light up the sky at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, but you'll want to head to Riverfront Park by at least 7 p.m. to get a great spot.

