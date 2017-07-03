14 people out money after trying to rent same Chicopee apartment

A Holyoke woman and her family are now living in a friend's bedroom after being tricked out of a Chicopee apartment.

The woman claimed that half a dozen other families fell victim too, while police continue their investigation.

It was nearly a week ago when six different families arrived at this two family home, ready to move into the first floor.

Only, according to police, it was a scam, leaving 14 people and their children without a home.

"I have a granddaughter that is now homeless and my daughter is homeless and six weeks pregnant," said Angel Gauthier

Gauthier was one of those victims - 14 in total - all looking to move into this home on Springfield Street.

Police said that the victims were scammed out of $1,300 to $1,500 each. She said, at first, there was no reason to suspect anything.

They saw the apartment on Craigslist, toured it, signed a lease and made the initial payment, but it was after days of delays moving in for the first time where she became suspicious of the owner.

"That's when I said okay, something is going on," Gauthier explained.

Gauthier arrived to find six other families claiming the same thing. Police were on scene shortly after and found this woman never owned the building.

Gauthier is on disability and living in a single bedroom with her family at a friend's house, hoping she will get the money back, so they can move.

The thought of telling her four year old granddaughter the news has been heart-breaking.

"How do you tell or explain to a four year old girl we can't because a woman stole all of your money, and we don't have a place to go? It's hard," Gauthier said.

For the many who are taking it day-by-day, trying to find a place to live, Gauthier said that above all, be sure you know who you are dealing with.

"Be careful. If you have to, ask for a deed to the house. Ask for ownership of the house, tell them you need to see papers if you have to," Gauthier explained.

Police are investigating what happened and those living in the Springfield Street home. The suspect could face more than a dozen larceny charges. They recommend anyone who is looking to find a place to live to contact the collectors office in your city or town. That will tell you who owns the property.

Chicopee Police told Western Mass News the suspect they are searching for was a tenant of the apartment building. The owner of the property is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

