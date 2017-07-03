Puerto Rican pride flag stolen from Holyoke building

The Puerto Rican pride flag was stolen right off the door of a Holyoke organization over the weekend.

The flag was on the door of Nueva Ezperanza's building on Main Street.

The organization provides community-based programs for the Puerto Rican and LGBT community.

Nelson Roman, the executive director, told Western Mass News that the flag was hanging from the door, but he believes someone came and took it.

Roman said that the flag was nailed in, so he believes it was ripped down.

"Over the last couple of weeks on social media, there has been talks that the flag shouldn't be there, it's wrong to blend those two flags together. We're just trying to celebrate diversity," Roman explained.

Roman did order five more flags and hopes to eventually paint the flag onto the door permanently.

Roman added that he is very disappointed and sad this incident happened, but he will not let it deter him from welcoming in the community.

