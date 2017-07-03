Parents of victim speak out after Amherst coach is charged with child rape

Last week, we told you about Anthony Florio, the former volunteer basketball coach at Amherst Regional High School who was charged with rape of a child and posing a child in the nude.

The parents of the young girl are now speaking out and said that she hasn't been herself since this all began.

They told Western Mass News that they feel this former varsity coach took advantage of his position and that they are devastated and concerned for other parents.



School's out for summer at Amherst Regional High, but for one family, events from the school year are haunting their child.



"It's trauma. It's one who knows how long in her life she's going to go through. This is going to bother her for maybe the rest of her life," said the girl's mother.



These are the parents of a young girl who they said was taken advantage of by a coach.

That coach is Anthony Florio, former varsity basketball coach at Amherst Regional, who last month was charged and accused of rape and posing a child in the nude.



"There was a volunteer who abused their power and took advantage of my child and could have done it to other kids," said the girl's father.



We are choosing not to show their faces in order to protect their child's anonymity, who they said started to not sleep and act differently.



"It was many things. We were trying to figure out and this what was going on," the girl's mother added.



It all began when the victim and Florio reportedly met at a party in the fall with other students from the school.

Court documents show that a later incident on the first day of spring break tipped them off to a relationship between the two - one that further investigations revealed through messages and a cell phone that was given to the victim by the coach.

The messages were sexual in nature, with police reporting Florio asking for pictures on several occasions.



The school has cut ties with Florio and sent a message to parents that ban Florio from any of the schools.



"I just want other parents to be aware of what is going on in the town," said the girl's father.



It's clear in their voices that it is difficult for these parents to talk about this ordeal, but they want others to know that this happened and to not be afraid to question their children.



"I was a kid once. We all have secrets from our parents, but there are certain things that only your parents can help you with and they shouldn't be afraid to ask for help from their parents," the girl's father explained.



Florio was arraigned in Belchertown District Court is currently behind bars, but the victim's mother said that her child is living in fear.



"She said she is afraid of this guy coming out. She is afraid of her life being taken away by this guy," the girl's mother added.

As this case works it's way through the courts, the family said that they are doing their best to be strong for their children.

"I want my baby to come back and be a girl, to live her life the way it was before and obviously that's not going to happen," the girl's mother noted.

Florio is currently being held at Hampshire Jail and House of Corrections. The next court date in connection with this case will be later this month.

