Staying safe while swimming this summer

Whether it be in a pool, lake, river, or ocean, so far this summer, Massachusetts has seen several drownings already.

Just yesterday, a teenager swimming in Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester drown. Friends said that he ventured outside the swim area and slipped beneath the water.

Also yesterday, a little boy in Westhampton went unconscious in a pool. Westhampton officials said that the call came into Northampton dispatch first, who gave instructions for initial care, until Westhampton EMTs arrived.

Thankfully, we're told the little boy is doing well tonight, but it brings to mind the importance of water safety.

One local expert warns, especially parents, that being safe starts before you hit the water,

One June 8, Michael Chase, 33, of Enfield, CT jumped into the water of Congamond Lake off a boat, went down, and never resurfaced. His body was later recovered.

Water safety is the mission of Phil Brodeur, certified in safe swim defense with the Boy Scouts of America. He's been teaching swim safety for close to 30 years.

"I don't like to use this term, but I'll use it. Drown proofing...teaching kids how to be in the water," Brodeur said.

Brodeur told Western Mass News that first, know the water your jumping into.

"You have to be thinking, especially at a lake, you don't know about a boulder, a tree branch, a branch that may not have been there last year when you were there," Brodeur explained.

Next, no one should swim alone.

"Keep them in pairs, make them responsible for each other. Use the buddy system," Brodeur explained.

Also, if you do see a swimmer in distress, don't just jump in.

"If you approach someone who's in distress, they might grab you and if you're not trained to break their hold or to approach them in the right way, you could become a victim and we would have two drownings," Brodeur said.

First: alert the lifeguard immediately. If there is no lifeguard, Brodeur said think of these four words: reach, throw, row, go.

First, try reaching from shore. "If there was someone in the water drowning, you can come into the water and reach out," Brodeur said.

Too far out? Find something to throw out to the victim, like a tent pole or a rope. "So for throwing, this is a polyprothane rope that floats," Brodeur noted.

Next, row out to the victim. "If you're going to row, it doesn't have to be a row boat. It can be a paddle board," Brodeur said.

If all else fails, go!

"If you do go, bring something with you that you can hand them. So many accidents are avoidable. Don't become a victim," Brodeur explained.

Brodeur also told Western Mass News that swim lessons at any age are critical and could some day save a life.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.