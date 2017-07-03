Security cameras alert Easthampton business owner to break-in

A thief is still on the loose after breaking into an Easthampton business and it was all caught on camera.



The latest technology alerted a local business owner to the stranger inside his property.

The owner of the massage school at 1 Northampton Street watched live as an intruder broke into it his building this morning.

Thanks to his security system, he explained it all as it was happening to police as he called 911.

The scene Monday morning included police armed with tactical gear, all because the owner of the massage school saw someone break in with a weapon live on this phone.

"The owner of the business has a camera system and it alerted him that there was motion in the building and he was able to see a male armed with a blunt object. He had broken into an office door, so at that point, he called our police department immediately," said Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander.

The technology is easily available to home owners and is helpful to police. Thanks to the high quality camera, they were able to identify the suspect as Casey Brown very quickly.

It can be beneficial for anyone to have access to this type of technology

"If you're away and someone is breaking into your property or pretty much anywhere, you have a camera set-up, Once a motion is detected, it instantly alerts the person cell phone email whatever," Alexander explained.

In this particular case, the police knew what they were looking for - all because their suspect was already recorded on the security system and the video was easily accessed

"He was able to pull up the video and give us a description. He said there's a single white male in my building right now, he has a hard object, and I don't know what it, is so that was the reason for the response," Alexander said.

Alexander told us that the latest, affordable technology is growing more and more important as a tool to help fight crime.

Easthampton Police have identified the suspect as Brown and need your help. Anyone with information is asked to call Easthampton Police.

