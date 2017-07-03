East Longmeadow sets off fireworks for Fourth of July celebration

Many towns and cities celebrated Independence Day today, including East Longmeadow, but it wasn't the easiest journey for the town to put on the festivities.

East Longmeadow set off their fireworks at 9:30 tonight at East Longmeadow High School.

Many people were camping out here since the early afternoon to get a good spot, and with all great things, there were a few bumps in the road before the success.

Watching the fireworks in East Longmeadow is a tradition for many families celebrating the Fourth of July.

The firework celebration is put on by the Rotary Club.

It's accompanied by a Fourth of July carnival.

Monday is also the last day of their annual carnival happening at the Veterans Memorial Field.

It's another reason why the town is celebrating, as the carnival almost didn't happen this year, because the Jaycees, who organize the event, cancelled the carnival.

But the community was able to come together and found a way to ensure the festivities would go on as usual.

Town Council President Kevin Manley told Western Mass News that he spoke with 'Commerford and Sons' of Goshen Connecticut.

He said they offered to put on the carnival independently and donate some of the proceeds to East Longmeadow.

There’s also a parade taking place tomorrow morning in East Longmeadow.

If you weren't able to make today's firework show, there's a few more happening tomorrow across Western Mass.

You can check out the locations and times here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.