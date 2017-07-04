Portion of Boland Way now open as crews repair water main

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a water main break in Springfield.

The break happened on Boland Way between the Sheraton hotel and Tower Square around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Currently, the lane opposite to the hotel is open to traffic and the other side of Boland Way is closed from Main Street to East Columbus Avenue.

Lt. Labelle with the Springfield Police Department tells Western Mass News that the water main break was described to him as "expanding." He also said that the Department of Public Works is responding as well.

Our Western Mass News reporter, Darren Ayotte, is on the scene and reports that the sidewalk is vibrating from the flow of water beneath. Also that the sound of the water resembles a flowing brook and there are four different spots where water is pouring onto the street.

