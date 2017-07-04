Perfect weather for the 4th of July. Sunny, warm and dry

A spectacular day weather wise is on tap for the 4th of July with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and comfortable levels of humidity. Tomorrow is looking just as nice before more humid air returns late week along with the chance for showers.

Behind a cold front that pushed through the area last evening, a drier air mass is moving in for Independence Day, allowing for low humidity and warm temps. Expect lots of sunshine too - a near perfect 4th of July! Highs today will top out in the lower 80s.

If you are heading to the fireworks display in Springfield the weather will cooperate. Skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures dropping back into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 50s. High pressure will build directly over southern New England for Wednesday, bringing another sunny and warm day with highs in the lower 80s.

Our pattern begins to shift by Thursday as a few upper level disturbances head our way. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Thursday, but the best chances of wet weather arrive Friday and Saturday. A strong low pressure system will track through the Mississippi River Valley, into the Mid-Atlantic, and towards New England. The exact track of this low will determine how much rain western Mass receives. The forecast will be fine-tuned as Friday approaches, so enjoy the bright skies over the next three days! Sunday is looking like a quiet weather day.

