Multiple departments respond to fire on Newbury Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Ludlow Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire on Newbury Street.

The fire was confirmed with Western Mass News around 6:25 Tuesday morning.

Captain Machado, with the Ludlow Fire Department, told Western Mass News that the scene is still active and multiple departments have been called in for mutual aid. This includes the Chicopee Fire Department and the Wilbraham Fire Department. 

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

