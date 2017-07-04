Firefighters called to fire at home on West St. in Easthampton

Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Easthampton on West Street around noon Tuesday.

Western Mass News spoke with Easthampton Police Officer, Chad Alexander and he confirmed that they had received a report of a fire on West St. This was shortly after noon.

No word yet what caught fire at the home, but our crew on scene reports that everyone was able to make it out safely.

Police have blocked off the street from Northampton St. to Meadowbrook Drive while crews work to clear the scene.

The Holyoke Fire Department let the public know about the street being partially closed at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday on their Twitter and Facebook pages.

No further details have been made available yet.

As of about 12:30 p.m. our crew say it appears the situation is under control.

We will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

