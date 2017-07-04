4th of July Parade in East Longmeadow draws a large crowd

It's been called the biggest celebration in East Longmeadow and its capping off 7 days of 4th of July celebrations.

The long-standing town tradition...known as the East Longmeadow Fourth of July Parade, saw hundreds of western Mass. residents line the parade route. For some the experience was full of nostalgia.

Western Mass News spoke with a family in attendance who has waited four years for this day.

"My favorite part of the parade is the floats or how they throw candy," Nicole Maserati told us.

It's been seven days of celebration in East Longmeadow and capping it all off, a parade of over 1,500 people to celebrate our nation's independence.

Spectators lined the parade route... Waving, cheering, and dodging candy showers as marchers made their way from the high school, up Maple St. and through the town center. Passing where just a day ago, the town's carnival held its final night.

Among the many filling the sidewalks and watching the parade is one family visiting from Brazil. They were born in western Mass. and have been away for four years. They say seeing the East Longmeadow Parade brings back some very happy memories.

"We're very very happy to be back. There's nothing like an American celebration," says Lisa Maserati.



The Maseratis, a family of four visiting their home of western Mass. after moving away several years ago, say that it was always a part of their plans. From the second the trip was decided and for Lisa...well it's her 44th parade.

"You really miss an American style celebration. This is the first thing the kids wanted to do. I said make a list of places you want to visit or things you want to see, they said we want to come back to East Longmeadow Parade," explains Lisa.

Nostalgia playing a big factor as well, the Maseratis say. Rattling free those old memories...bringing them back to this exact day, just many years ago.

"We used to see this parade when it was going the other direction on Day Avenue with my grandparents and my parents. Remember diving for candy and almost getting run over. It was fun! These are unique American memories and traditions that can't be replicated any place else," notes Marc Maserati Jr.

And although many things have changed, the Maseratis tell Western Mass News that having parades like this one are a tradition in America-- something he appreciates even more being away for so long.

"You see the thing is...What makes America what it is not only the infrastructure, the military, and job creation. But it's also the traditions. And it would be a shame if that went away," says Marc.

Because after all...

"I love where I live now, but there's really no place like home," Marc tells us.

Happy 4th of July everyone!

