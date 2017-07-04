South Hadley boaters stuck on Fourth of July

It was a struggle for some boaters today trying to enjoy their Fourth of July on the water.

A South Hadley marina was suffering from high water levels, keeping boats at the docks, and drivers on the green.

Marina owner Luke Brunelle told Western Mass News that heavy rains up north from Vermont move down the river, causes water levels to rise to the point of damaging docks, even boats who get caught in its path.

Boaters like Kevin Pietruskiewicz have docked here for more than 15 years, and this problem does pop up from time to time.

"This is what happens with the river. It goes up, it goes down. If it rains up north, it comes down."

Sadly, the timing is awful. Dozens of boaters, many with friends from all places, came to celebrate the 4th of July with boat rides and barbeques, but it won't be happening today, even if you could get out,

"There's a lot of logs that are under the water. It will knock your prop [propellar] off, then someone working here would have to go get you."

"Some people can't even get to their boats because they are too far down the dock, and the dock itself is in no shape to be walking on."

"The levels are high right now. It's going down right now, we expect to have everything straightened out by tomorrow morning," said Luke Brunelle Sr.

The problem is not just getting the boat out, it’s about getting it back in.

Boaters like Warner Donaldson told Western Mass News that the river gets worse the further you go, and the current is so strong.

There's a chance of slamming against other boats.

Safety is always most important, but when it comes to vacation trips on the Fourth of July, it’s a tough pill to swallow.

"I understand it, but it really is bad, because we have friends that came down from Maine to have a good time on the boat, and we can't get out," said Donaldson.

Marina crews are working around the clock to get the dock ready for action, and hope those who do wait it out can have a chance to enjoy some time on the water this holiday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.